Brewers starter Joe Ross leaves after first inning vs. Marlins with lower back strain

MIAMI (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Joe Ross left his start against the Miami Marlins on Monday night after the first inning because of a lower back strain.

Making his ninth start of the season, Ross faced four batters in a scoreless inning before being removed.

Jared Koenig relieved Ross and pitched the next 2 2/3 innings.

The 30-year-old Ross is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA in his first season with Milwaukee. Ross previously spent six seasons with the Washington Nationals. He missed the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

