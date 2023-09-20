Brewers RHP J.C. Mejía suspended 162 games for banned performance-enhancing drug

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander J.C. Mejía was suspended 162 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after his second positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

The 27-year-old tested positive for Stanozolol and became the first player suspended under the major league drug agreement since San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for 80 games on Aug. 12 last year.

Mejía was suspended 80 games on May 17, 2022, after his first positive test for Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

“The Milwaukee Brewers fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and share in the goal of eliminating performance-enhancing substances from our game,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said in a statement.

Mejía has been on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation since Aug. 15. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Sept. 11.

Mejía went 1-0 with a 5.56 ERA in nine appearances this season, striking out 13 and walking three in 11 1/3 innings.

Mejía, who is from the Dominican Republic, is in his third major league season. He has an 8.32 ERA in 28 games over his big league career.

Thirteen players have been suspended this season under the minor league drug program.

Seven players were given suspensions last year under the major league program.

