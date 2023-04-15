Brewers reliever Varland hit on jaw by Machado line drive

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Gus Varland was hit on the jaw with a 105.1 mph line drive by Manny Machado and came out of Saturday’s game against the San Diego Padres.

The scary moment came in the bottom of the eighth. Varland was knocked to the ground by the impact. He got to his feet and dropped his glove as two teammates and a trainer rushed to his side. He was helped to his knees as he was tended to before being helped off the field.

The ball caromed to shortstop Willy Adames, who threw out Machado.

The Padres led 8-3 at the time.

