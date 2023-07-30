Brewers place right-hander Julio Teheran on IL with hip injury, recall Strzelecki

By The Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Julio Teheran delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-hander Julio Teheran on the 15-day disabled list on Sunday with a right hip impingement.

The move came after Teheran allowed nine runs on 11 hits in five innings in Saturday night’s 11-5 loss to his former team, the Atlanta Braves.

Teheran (2-5, 4.74 ERA in 11 games) has lost his last three decisions.

The Brewers recalled right-hander Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A Nashville. Strzelecki was 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA in 36 games, all in relief, with Milwaukee before he was optioned to Nashville on June 28. He had a 7.04 ERA in seven games with Nashville.

