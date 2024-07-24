Brewers place All-Star OF Christian Yelich on injured list with lower back inflammation

By The Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich watches as his fly ball is caught in the outfield during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kayla Wolf]

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has gone on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation.

The Brewers announced the move Wednesday, one day after removing Yelich from a game after his back tightened up. The Brewers also reinstated catcher Gary Sánchez from the injured list.

Yelich, 32, has enjoyed a resurgent season for the NL Central-leading Brewers. He earned his third All-Star Game appearance this season and leads the NL in batting average (.315) and on-base percentage (.406). He also has 11 homers, 42 RBIs and 21 steals in 73 games.

But he has gone 0 for 9 since the All-Star break and is 1 for 19 over his last six games. He was 0 for 1 with two walks in a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday before getting removed in the eighth inning.

Sánchez, 31, has been out for the last month with a calf strain. He is batting .218 with a .293 on-base percentage, seven homers and 21 RBIs in 51 games.

