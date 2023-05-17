Brewers pitcher Wade Miley strains lat muscle

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Wade Miley came out of Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning because of a strained left lat muscle.

Miley, 2-4 with a 3.67 ERA, was replaced by right-hander Elvis Peguero after throwing 22 pitches.

Nolan Arenado led off the second inning with a home run that tied the score 1-1, Arenado’s fifth straight game with a home run. Three batters later, Miley came out of the game.

Miley was making his eighth start this season. Miley made just nine starts last season with the Chicago Cubs, slowed by shoulder and elbow injuries.

Milwaukee signed Miley to a $4.5 million, one-year deal in January.

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, center, and catcher William Contreras (24) talk with starting pitcher Wade Miley (20) as Miley is removed from a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson

