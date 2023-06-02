Brewers’ Burnes ejected from start against Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes was ejected from Friday’s series opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

The score was 3-3 when Burnes made a sliding, over-the-shoulder catch of Stuart Fairchild’s blooper to end the sixth and celebrated by spiking the ball. He and plate umpire D.J. Reyburn exchanged words, and Reyburn ejected the pitcher after Burnes had returned to the dugout.

Burnes, the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner, allowed three runs and two hits with seven strikeouts while tying his season high with four walks. He was 0-2 over his prior three starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.