Brewers beat the Reds in 10 innings in the first game of a doubleheader

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers broke a 4-4 tie in the 10th inning on a double play as designated runner Eric Haase scored, and Devin Williams made it stand up for a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Brewers improved to 6-5 in extra-inning games. The Red dropped to 3-4.

Pinch hitter Brice Turang had a bunt single that moved Haase to third against Alexis Diaz (1-5). The Reds closer had two consecutive blown saves in his last two appearances.

Williams entered the game for the bottom of the 10th and earned his seventh save in eight tries. Williams has retired 26 straight Reds batters dating back to 2022.

“I was always going to use Devin if we took the lead,” manager Pat Murphy said. “He’s the one guy who can get a punch (strikeout) and maybe not give up a run. That’s why I chose Turang to bunt for a hit. He was safe but even if he wasn’t, we’re going to get one run maybe. That’s not the way you do it on the road. Usually, you play for two. I just felt like with Devin available. It doesn’t always work.”

Ty France fouled off four two-strike pitches with the winning run on first with two outs. He flied out to short right to end the game.

“I’ve had success against the Reds. Let’s leave it at that,” Williams said. “He definitely didn’t make it easy. He put up a good fight but I came out on top.”

Trevor Megill (1-3) pitched a scoreless ninth to post the win.

Cincinnati scored in the first inning against Colin Rea, who came into the game with a 5-0 record against the Reds. Elly De La Cruz scored on a fielder’s choice by TJ Friedl, who had the game-winning hit on Thursday. The close play allowed Friedl to extend his streak to 910 at bats without hitting into a double play.

Willie Adames homered off Nick Martinez leading off the second inning for the Brewers. It was his 25th of the season. William Contreras hit his 19th home run in the fourth.

Santiago Espinal hit his ninth home run of the season for the Reds in the bottom of the second. Jonathan India hit his 13th home run in the fifth.

Rea pitched four innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits, including two solo home runs.

“He did the job to keep it close,” Murphy said. “He didn’t have his best stuff. The bullpen did what they had to do.”

Nick Martinez, working on three days rest, pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk.

“That’s a good team over there. We think we’re a good team, too,” Reds manager David Bell said. “We want to win every game we can. We came up short today but we have another one in a few hours.”

Jackson Chourio twisted his right ankle trying to beat out a ball in the shortstop hole in the fifth inning but stayed in the game.

“I wasn’t holding my breath,” Murphy said. “I was trying to be undaunted but I felt some daunt. The swelling is going to come, right now. He’s not going to start the second game.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Wade Miley began throwing. He is seeing Dr. Timothy Kremchek in Cincinnati to asses his progress.

Reds: Hunter Greene has reduced pain from the contusion on his right elbow and began throwing.

UP NEXT

Second game of the day/night doubleheader. Rhett Lowder, the seventh pick in last year’s draft, will make his Major League debut. DL Hall (0-1, 6.43) will pitch for the Brewers.

