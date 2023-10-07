Brewer leads Stetson comeback, Hatters rally from 10 points down to beat Presbyterian, 28-24.

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Devon Brewer scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and Stetson overcame a 10-point deficit with under 14 minutes left to post a 28-24 Pioneer Football League win over Presbyterian. Ty Englehart threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third to put the Blue Hose up 24-14 early in the fourth quarter, but the Hatters answered with a seven-play, 55-yard drive to get within a field goal, then a 10-play 80-yard drive for the go-ahead score.

