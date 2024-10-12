Brett Gabbert throws 4 TD passes, Miami of Ohio finishes strong in 38-14 win over Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw four touchdown passes, Miami of Ohio scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, and the RedHawks defeated Eastern Michigan 38-14. Miami led 21-14 in the final period before putting the game away with Gabbert’s 24-yard TD pass to Cole Weaver, a 44-yard field goal by Dom Dzioban and Jordan Brunson’s 44-yard touchdown run. The three drives totaled 191 yards of offense, nearly half of Miami’s 421 yards for the game with only 16 first downs. Gabbert was 10-of-13 passing for 222 yards, averaging 17 yards per attempt and 22 yards per completion. Miami’s Keyon Mozee ran for 100 yards and Reggie Virgil caught three passes for 113 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the game.

