Brett Gabbert, Keyon Mozee guide Miami (Ohio) to 30-20 victory over Ohio

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw three touchdown passes and Keyon Mozee scored on a 58-yard run to lead Miami (Ohio) to a 30-20 victory over Ohio. Miami (Ohio) led 3-0 after one quarter on a 28-yard field goal by Dom Dzioban. Gabbert followed with second-quarter touchdown passes covering 14 yards to Reggie Virgil midway through and 8 yards to Javon Tracy with 19 seconds left to give the RedHawks (3-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) a 17-0 lead at halftime. Mozee’s scoring run came with 1:47 left in the third quarter, putting the RedHawks ahead 23-6. Ohio (4-3, 2-1) turned the ball over three plays later and Gabbert connected with Cade McDonald for a 28-yard touchdown on the next snap for a 30-6 advantage heading to the final quarter.

