Bret Bushka accounts for 6 TDs as Butler rolls to 49-7 victory over Morehead State

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Bret Bushka threw five touchdown passes in the first half and ran for another scoring in leading Butler to a 49-7 victory over Morehead State. Butler (7-3, 5-2 Pioneer League) scored on five of its first six possessions. Bushka threw a pair of scoring throws to Luke Wooten and one each to Ethan Loss, Jyran Mitchell and Jack Bill, with Mitchell and Bill’s covering more than 50 yards. Mitchell had 125 yards rushing on 22 carries and Patrick Coury added a late pick-6. Carter Cravens threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Daly for Morehead State (3-6, 2-4).

