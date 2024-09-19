Brest’s first-ever European goal is scored at home but far from its own stadium

GUINGAMP, France (AP) — Brest’s first-ever goal in European competition was scored at home but far away from its own stadium. Midfielder Hugo Magnetti’s half-volley from 20 meters out flew into the bottom right corner in the 23rd minute against Sturm Graz in the Champions League. Brest won 2-1 with Abdallah Sima showing good technique to spin and guide the ball home in the 56th after an own goal drew the Austrian team level. Quite how many fans celebrating in the stadium were Brest fans is uncertain since the match was not actually held in the quaint Brittany port city. Brest’s old stadium did not meet UEFA’s requirements and European games were relocated to Guingamp’s Stade de Roudourou roughly 114 kilometers away.

