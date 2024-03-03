Brest wins again to strengthen second place in Champions League quest. Nice loses ground

PARIS (AP) — French league surprise front-runner Brest continues its remarkable march toward the Champions League by securing a 1-0 home win against Le Havre to move four points clear in second place with 10 rounds remaining. Influential midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou’s 34th minute goal settled a close match as Brest gained two points on third-place Monaco, which drew 0-0 at home to Paris Saint-Germain on Friday. Nice missed the chance to reclaim fourth spot when it lost 2-1 at Toulouse. Rennes faces struggling Lorient and resurgent Lyon hosts Lens later Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.