Brest secures final automatic Champions League spot in French league, PSG wins without Mbappé

By The Associated Press
Paris Saint Germain flag is waved as players celebrate PSG's French League One title after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

PARIS (AP) — Brest secured the final automatic berth in next season’s Champions League with a 3-0 win at Toulouse that sealed a third-place finish for the surprise package of the French league on a dramatic final day. Lille looked set for a third place finish but blew a 2-1 lead against Nice in added time and drew 2-2. PSG concluded its campaign with a 2-0 win at Metz that condemned the hosts to a relegation playoff.

