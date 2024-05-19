Brest secures final automatic Champions League spot in French league, PSG wins without Mbappé

PARIS (AP) — Brest secured the final automatic berth in next season’s Champions League with a 3-0 win at Toulouse that sealed a third-place finish for the surprise package of the French league on a dramatic final day. Lille looked set for a third place finish but blew a 2-1 lead against Nice in added time and drew 2-2. PSG concluded its campaign with a 2-0 win at Metz that condemned the hosts to a relegation playoff.

