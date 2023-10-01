Brest moves level on points with leader Monaco after drawing 0-0 at unbeaten Nice

PARIS (AP) — Surprise front-runner Brest has moved level on points with French league leader Monaco after drawing 0-0 at Nice. A win for Brest or Nice would have put either club top. Monaco leads Brest on goal difference with both locked on 14 points. Third-place Reims and fourth-place Nice are one point behind. Reims beat Lyon 2-0. Brest and unbeaten Nice went close in the first half. Jérémy Le Douaron hit the post for Brest and Jérémie Boga smacked the crossbar for Nice. Sixth-place Rennes beat Nantes 3-1 at home and seventh-place Lille won 2-0 at Le Havre.

