Brest moves level on points with leader Monaco after drawing 0-0 at Nice

PARIS (AP) — Surprise front-runner Brest has moved level on points with French league leader Monaco after drawing 0-0 at Nice. A win for Brest or Nice would have put it top but Monaco leads Brest on goal difference with both locked on 14 points. Third-place Reims and fourth-place Nice are one point behind. Brest and Nice went close in the first half. Jérémy Le Douaron hit the post for Brest and Jérémie Boga smacked the crossbar for Nice. Lille won 2-0 at promoted Le Havre to move up to sixth place. In later matches Lorient hosted Montpellier and unbeaten Rennes faced Nantes.

