Brest moves into top spot in French league with 1-0 win over struggling Lyon

BREST, France (AP) — Substitute Steve Mounie scored a late header as Brest climbed atop the French league standings with a 1-0 win over struggling Lyon. For his first match in charge, new Lyon coach Fabio Grosso could not produce a jolt and the seven-time champions remained winless and slumped to a fourth defeat in six league matches. Grosso was appointed Lyon coach as a replacement for Laurent Blanc. The result moved Brest one point clear of Nice at the top of the standings. It was the first time since the 2010-11 season that the small team from the Brittany region took the top spot. Earlier Saturday, Nantes posted its second win of the season with a 5-3 win against Lorient.

