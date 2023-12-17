Brest moves into fourth place in the French league with a win at Nantes. Lille faces leader PSG

PARIS (AP) — Brest is proving the surprise team in the French league this season and moved provisionally up to fourth place after winning 2-0 at Nantes. Brest’s fourth win in the past five games left Lille needing at least a draw at home to leader Paris Saint-Germain later Sunday to reclaim fourth spot. PSG could move seven points clear with a win. Brest scored early in the second half through midfielder Hugo Magnetti and striker Steve Mounié. Nantes fans held a minute’s silence for a supporter who died after being stabbed earlier this month. Elsewhere Marseille beat last-place Clermont 2-1 at home for a fourth straight league win.

