Brest copes with sending off to beat Marseille 1-0 and move into 2nd place in French league

PARIS (AP) — Brest has coped with having a player sent off in the second half to beat Marseille 1-0 and move up to second place in the French league. Veteran midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou scored in the 88th minute as Brest moved above Nice into second spot, 13 points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain. Brest has never finished higher than eighth in its history and, despite one of the smallest budgets in the league, coach Eric Roy’s players remain on course to qualify for the Champions League for the first time with 12 rounds of games remaining. Monaco dropped to fifth place after losing 2-1 at home to struggling Toulouse. There were wins for Rennes, Montpellier and Lorient.

