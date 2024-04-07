Brest beats Metz 4-3 to maintain drive for a Champions League place, Monaco hosts Rennes

PARIS (AP) — Brest holds on to beat struggling Metz 4-3 and consolidate second place in the French league. The unheralded club from Brittany is moving closer to a first-ever place in the Champions League. Brest led 4-1 but got pegged back to 4-3 after Georgia forward Georges Mikautadze struck twice. Brest trimmed Paris Saint-Germain’s lead to 10 points with six games left. Brest has never finished higher than eighth and Europe’s elite competition is within reach. In a later game, Monaco required a draw at home to Rennes to reclaim third place but needed a win to stay within one point of Brest. Nantes faced Lyon in the day’s last game.

