Bresee blocks potential tying FG and Saints hold on to beat Giants 14-11 after Carr is injured

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints took two leaps against the New York Giants. One by defensive tackle Bryan Bresee saved a much-needed win. The other by quarterback Derek Carr may have damaged their already slim chances of winning the NFC South.

The most important thing for the Saints (5-8) on Sunday was they hung on to beat the Giants 14-11 and stayed alive. The playoff hopes for the Giants (2-11) ended weeks ago, and they found another way to lose as they extended their skid to eight games, one shy of the matching the team record.

Carr was the the biggest concern for New Orleans. He injured his left, non-throwing hand when he leapt to try for a first down and crashed to the turf with just under four minutes to play. Bresee preserved the win when he blocked a potential game-tying 35-yard field goal by Graham Gano with 11 seconds left.

With four games left, the Saints are two games behind first-place Tampa Bay (7-6) and one behind Atlanta.

“It keeps us in the mix,” Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi said after winning for the third time in four games since replacing Dennis Allen. “We’re down to the end of the year. It’s the middle of December and when you are playing games that matter, that still count and have a chance to affect the final outcome, that’s a big deal.”

New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9), punter Jamie Gillan (6) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) react as Gano's field goal misses with 8 seconds left in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Munson

The 33-year-old Carr finished 20 of 31 for 219 yards. He was hurt with just under four minutes to play when he dived for a first down near the Saints 40 and landed hard. He was replaced by Jake Haener.

Rizzi said Carr would get tests on his left hand. He had no information on whether the QB would enter the concussion protocol or be available next weekend.

Carr was not available for comment after the game.

“He’s just trying to win and in a game like that, a first down or two and you put them away,” said Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, who caught an 11-yard TD in the third quarter. “He tried to do it for us.”

New York got the ball at its 27 with 1:21 to play and drove to the Saints 12, with Drew Lock scrambling for 25 yards on fourth down and then finding Malik Nabers for 23 yards. The Giants tried twice to throw to the end zone for a winning touchdown before sending out Gano to try to force overtime. Gano’s kick was a little low and the Giants couldn’t defend the jumping Breese, who got a hand on the ball.

“I really didn’t think I got enough of it at first,” Bresee said. “I looked back and saw that it missed. I was super excited.”

Gano, who made a 43-yard field goal in the first half and had a 48-yarder in the fourth quarter nullified by a personal foul, said he kicked the last ball solidly but Bresee got a thumb on it.

“I think it’s frustrating for our team, especially working so hard to come back like that,” Gano said. “So many guys had big plays and we worked really hard at coming back and it’s tough to have a game end that way.”

Tyrone Tracy scored from 1 yard out with 4:11 left in the fourth quarter and Lock hit Nabers on a 2-point conversion to get New York within three, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Giants from falling to 0-7 at home.

The Giants lost nine in a row in 2019 and it led to the firing of coach Pat Shurmur. Coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are on the hot seat now in their third seasons.

Fan frustration is mounting. A small plane circled MetLife Stadium roughly 90 minutes before the game trailing a banner calling the Giants a “dumpster fire” and asking co-owner John Mara to overhaul the team that has made the playoffs twice since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.

Daboll had not comment on the flyover.

“I’m disappointed we have two wins,” he said.

Finally, a pick

Tre Hawkins ended the Giants’ NFL-record run of 11 straight games without an interception when he picked off Carr in the third quarter at the Giants 17. It was New York’s second pick of the season. Rookie linebacker Darius Muasau had an interception in the opener against Minnesota.

Injuries

Saints: Backup LB D’Marco Jackson (ankle) and Carr left the game.

Giants: LG Jon Runyan Jr. (ankle), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and S Tyler Nubin (ankle) left the game. CB Dru Phillips (shoulder) and LT Chris Hubbard (knee) were inactive.

Up next

Saints: Host Washington next Sunday.

Giants: Host Baltimore next Sunday.

