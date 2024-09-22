Brescia, Colgate use ground game to stuff Cornell 41-24

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Brescia ran for two touchdowns and Colgate piled 270 yards rushing and the Raiders beat Cornell in the Big Red’s season opener, 41-24. Trailing 17-10, Brescia had a 44-yard scoring run with 11:06 before halftime. With 3:54 left before halftime, Brescia ran it in from the 1 to end a nine-play, 58-yard drive that lasted 5:12. Colgate led for the remainder. Jameson Wang finished 29-for-37 passing for 313 yards and three touchdowns for Colgate.

