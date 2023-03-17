Brentz gets $1.9M deal with Royals, recovering from surgery

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Left-hander Jake Brentz and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $1.9 million, two-year contract that keeps him with the team as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old will get salaries of $850,000 this year and $1.05 million next year. He was 5-2 with a 3.66 ERA and two saves in a team-high 72 relief appearances as a rookie in 2021, striking out 76 in 64 innings. Brentz made eight appearances in April before going on the injured list have having surgery in July.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.