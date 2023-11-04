Brentford tops West Ham 3-2 in Premier League as Bowen makes scoring history and Maupay ends drought

LONDON (AP) — Nathan Collins has secured a 3-2 win for Brentford over West Ham in the Premier League to complete a match sprinkled with milestones in west London. Collins scored his first goal for the Bees in the 69th minute after West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen became the first player in Premier League history to score in each of a team’s first six away matches. There was also a first goal in 35 matches for Brentford striker Neal Maupay. Unfortunately for West Ham, it was a first Premier League win against the Bees that eluded the visitors. Brentford has won all five of their meetings since getting promoted.

