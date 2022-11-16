Brentford striker Toney charged with breaching betting rules

LONDON (AP) — Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the English Football Association over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules over a four-year period. The 26-year-old forward last week said he was assisting the FA with its investigation into historic breaking of gambling rules. The alleged breaches stretch from 2017 to 2021, after he had joined Brentford from Peterborough. The FA said Toney has until Nov. 24 to respond to the charges. The FA has strict betting rules and if a player is found guilty it can impose “financial penalties, suspensions, and in some instances, lifetime bans.”

