Brentford signs forward Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool

LONDON (AP) — Premier League club Brentford has completed the signing of forward Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool on a five-year contract. British media reported that the deal was worth up to 27.5 million pounds ($35 million). Carvalho spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig and then Hull, where he scored nine goals in 20 appearances. Also Monday, AC Milan completed the signing of defender Emerson Royal from Tottenham.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.