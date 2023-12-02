Brentford scores 3 second-half goals to beat Luton 3-1 in EPL

By The Associated Press
Brentford's Shandon Baptiste, right, celebrates after scoring their side's third goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Luton Town at the Gtech Community Stadium, in Brentford, London, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Victoria Jones]

LONDON (AP) — Brentford has scored three second-half goals to beat Luton 3-1 in the English Premier League. Neal Maupay opened the scoring in the 49th and Ben Mee added a second seven minutes later. Jacob Brown pulled a goal back after defensive sloppiness but Shandon Baptiste sealed victory with a close-range finish in the 81st. The Bees’ injury troubles worsened when Kristoffer Ajer picked up a knock in the warmup. Brentford moved up to 10th place. Luton stayed in fourth-to-last place and only two points above the relegation zone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.