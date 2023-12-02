Brentford scores 3 second-half goals to beat Luton 3-1 in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Brentford has scored three second-half goals to beat Luton 3-1 in the English Premier League. Neal Maupay opened the scoring in the 49th and Ben Mee added a second seven minutes later. Jacob Brown pulled a goal back after defensive sloppiness but Shandon Baptiste sealed victory with a close-range finish in the 81st. The Bees’ injury troubles worsened when Kristoffer Ajer picked up a knock in the warmup. Brentford moved up to 10th place. Luton stayed in fourth-to-last place and only two points above the relegation zone.

