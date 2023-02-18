Brentford salvages 1-1 draw vs. Palace on Janelt’s late goal

LONDON (AP) — Vitaly Janelt scored with a powerful header in the 96th minute to help Brentford salvage a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. Palace appeared headed for its first league win of 2023 before Bryan Mbeuno sent a late cross to an unmarked Janelt who slammed his header into the top left corner. Eberechi Eze put the visitors ahead in the 69th minute when he headed home from close range on Michael Olise’s cross. Brentford extended its unbeaten run to 11 league games, while Palace’s winless streak now stands at seven. It’s Palace’s fourth draw in its past five games.

