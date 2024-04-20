Brentford routs Luton 5-1 and moves 10 points clear of EPL drop zone

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton has missed the chance to move out of the English Premier League relegation zone after being routed by Brentford 5-1. The Hatters remain in 18th place and a point behind Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Luton has played a game more. Brentford look certain to remain in the top flight after moving 10 points clear of the drop zone with four games to play. The win at Kenilworth Road was inspired by Yoane Wissa. He scored twice in the first half to reach 10 goals for the campaign.

