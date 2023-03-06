Brentford keep Europe on target after beating Fulham in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Brentford has strengthened its bid for Europe by winning a feisty west London derby against Fulham 3-2 in the English Premier League. Brentford is only a point behind Fulham, which is seventh in the standings. Brentford has extended its unbeaten run in the league to 12 matches. Ethan Pinnock opened with a deflected after six minutes and Fulham equalized against the run of play from a free kick that Manor Solomon nodded in. Ivan Toney put the Bees back in front after halftime from the penalty spot. Mathias Jensen made it 3-1 when he tucked away a cut-back from substitute Kevin Schade. Carlos Vinicius pulled one back for Fulham in stoppage time.

