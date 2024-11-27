Brentford has Norgaard’s red card overturned after sending off against Everton

LONDON (AP) — Brentford has been successful in its appeal to get a red card overturned after midfielder Christian Norgaard was sent off against Everton in the Premier League this past weekend. The Denmark international was shown a straight red card following a VAR check after he lunged in attempting to poke the ball into the goal from close range. He made contact with the knee of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford instead. The red card for serious foul play came in the 41st minute at Goodison Park on Saturday. Brentford held on for a 0-0 draw. The Football Association says Brentford’s appeal against the decision was successful and that Norgaard is available.

