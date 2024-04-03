Brentford draws 0-0 with Brighton to move further clear of relegation zone

LONDON (AP) — Brentford edged a point closer to safety after a 0-0 draw with Brighton in the Premier League. Thomas Frank’s team has now gone eight games without a win but Luton’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal meant Brentford moved six points clear of the relegation zone. Brighton missed the chance to take advantage of West Ham, Newcastle and Wolverhampton dropping points this week in the battle to secure European soccer next season. Yoane Wissa narrowly missed the target with a chance to put Brentford ahead in the first half and Ivan Toney was denied by Bart Verbruggen.

