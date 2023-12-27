Brentford concedes farcical goal in 4-1 defeat to Wolves. Hwang Hee-chan scores twice

BRENTFORD, England (AP) — South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan scored twice as Wolverhampton took full advantage of Brentford’s defensive mistakes to secure a 4-1 win in the Premier League. Wolves followed up its win on Sunday over Chelsea by collecting another festive three points. After going 1-0 down, the second goal was farcical for the hosts as they played the ball back from their own kickoff toward Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken. Nathan Collins’ back pass to the Dutchman was woefully under hit and, barely 10 seconds after the restart, Hwang had rounded him and tapped into an empty net.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.