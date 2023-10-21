Brentford coach Frank marks 5 years in charge with 3-0 win over Burnley for 1st home win of season

LONDON (AP) — Brentford coach Thomas Frank has celebrated five years in charge with a much-needed 3-0 Premier League win over 10-man Burnley. Goals from Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Saman Ghoddos secured a first home victory of the season for the Bees. But there was also early controversy after Brentford forward Neal Maupay saw a first-half goal disallowed after he headed in a cross from Nathan Collins. For Burnley another week in the bottom three beckons. The visitors’ miserable afternoon was complete when Connor Roberts was sent off late on for bringing down Wissa.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.