Brentford beats West Ham 2-0 in the Premier League

By The Associated Press
Brentford's Yoane Wissa, right, celebrates after scoring their sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and West Ham at the Gtech Community Stadium, London, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Paston]

LONDON (AP) — Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa struck as Brentford cruised to a 2-0 win against West Ham in the Premier League. Brentford took advantage as West Ham manager David Moyes made a host of changes to his team. That was likely with a view to the second leg of the Europa Conference League semifinals at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday. West Ham won the first leg 2-1. And even without injured 20-goal striker Ivan Toney the home team was a comfortable winner Sunday at Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Mbeumo fired home from inside the box. Mee flicked on a long throw for Wissa to glance in a second.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.