Brentford beats Sheffield United to halt 9-game winless run

LONDON (AP) — Brentford ended a nine-game winless skid with a 2-0 win over last-placed Sheffield United in the English Premier League. Thomas Frank’s team had been slipping dangerously down the table but an own goal by Oliver Arblaster in the 63rd minute and Frank Onyeka’s stoppage-time strike eased concerns at Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford sits seven points above 17th-placed Luton with five games remaining. Sheffield’s winless slide has extended to eight games and Chris Wilder’s team is 10 points from safety.

