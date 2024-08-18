Brentford beats Crystal Palace 2-1 in Premier League after Eze’s goal is disallowed

LONDON (AP) — Brentford benefited from a fortunate bounce and a disputed refereeing decision to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in their Premier League opener on Sunday despite striker Ivan Toney being left out of the squad ahead of a possible transfer. Yoane Wissa bundled the winner into the net in the 76th minute after Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson got his hands to a deflected shot by Nathan Collins but pushed it onto the legs of the Brentford forward. It was the second time Brentford took the lead against the run of play, with Bryan Mbeumo having opened the scoring in the 29th before Palace equalized through an own goal by Ethan Pinnock.

