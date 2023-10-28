Brentford beats Chelsea 2-0 to win at Stamford Bridge for 3rd straight season in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Brentford has won at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League for the third straight season as second-half goals by Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo earned a 2-0 victory over Chelsea. Pinnock headed in a cross from Bryan Mbeumo in the 58th minute for a goal that was against the general run of a play. Mbeumo added the second in fifth minute of stoppage time. He tapped into an empty net at the end of a fast break with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez having gone up for a corner. Chelsea also lost to its London rival last season (2-0) and the season before (4-1).

