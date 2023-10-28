Brentford beats Chelsea 2-0 to win at Stamford Bridge for 3rd straight season in Premier League

By The Associated Press
Brentford's Ethan Pinnock, second left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Brentford at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

LONDON (AP) — Brentford has won at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League for the third straight season as second-half goals by Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo earned a 2-0 victory over Chelsea. Pinnock headed in a cross from Bryan Mbeumo in the 58th minute for a goal that was against the general run of a play. Mbeumo added the second in fifth minute of stoppage time. He tapped into an empty net at the end of a fast break with Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez having gone up for a corner. Chelsea also lost to its London rival last season (2-0) and the season before (4-1).

