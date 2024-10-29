Brentford and Southampton advance to English League Cup quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) — Premier League teams Brentford and Southampton have both squeezed past second-tier opponents to reach the quarterfinals of the English League Cup. Brentford needed a penalty shootout to get past Sheffield Wednesday after a 1-1 draw. Goalkeeper Mark Flekken saved from Liam Palmer in the last spot kick of a high-quality shootout that Brentford won 5-4. James Bree scored an 88th-minute winner as Southampton beat Stoke 3-2. A cup run is proving some respite for Southampton, which is in last place in the Premier League.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.