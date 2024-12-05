Brent Strom hired as Pittsburgh Pirates assistant pitching coach

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brent Strom has been hired as the Pittsburgh Pirates’ assistant pitching coach. The 76-year-old will work with Oscar Marin, the team’s pitching coach since 2020. A big league pitcher from 1972-77, Strom was pitching coach of Houston in 1996 and from 2014-21, Kansas City from 2000 through 2001 and Arizona from 2022 through 2024. He reached the World Series with the 2017, ’19 and ’21 Astros and the 2023 Diamondbacks.

