Brent Key has shed interim tag and added confidence as Georgia Tech’s coach

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
FILE - Newly hired Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key holds up a jersey during a news conference, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Atlanta. Key acknowledges his time spent in 2022 as Georgia Tech's interim coach was nerve-wracking at times. He says he feels more confident as he enters his first season as the Yellow Jackets' full-time coach entering Friday night's opening game against Louisville. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Danny Karnik]

ATLANTA (AP) — Brent Key says he is entering his first season as Georgia Tech’s full-time coach with confidence he gained during eight games last season as the interim coach. Key’s first game without the interim tag will come in the Yellow Jackets’ opener against Louisville on Friday night. Key was 4-4 after replacing the fired Geoff Collins last season. Key says looking at video from his first game as interim coach, a win at Pittsburgh, gave him confidence that “we have come a long way since then.” Key is leaning on Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King to lead the offense.

