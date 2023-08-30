Brent Key has shed interim tag and added confidence as Georgia Tech’s coach

ATLANTA (AP) — Brent Key says he is entering his first season as Georgia Tech’s full-time coach with confidence he gained during eight games last season as the interim coach. Key’s first game without the interim tag will come in the Yellow Jackets’ opener against Louisville on Friday night. Key was 4-4 after replacing the fired Geoff Collins last season. Key says looking at video from his first game as interim coach, a win at Pittsburgh, gave him confidence that “we have come a long way since then.” Key is leaning on Texas A&M transfer quarterback Haynes King to lead the offense.

