Brendan Sullivan shines in third start, leads Northwestern to 33-27 victory over Maryland

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Brendan Sullivan threw two touchdown passes, passed for 265 yards, and added 56 on the ground as Northwestern defeated Maryland 33-27. Maryland was without a key assistant coach. Co-offensive coordinator Kevin Sumlin was arrested in Florida on Oct. 22 on suspicion of driving while under the influence and was not with the Terrapins. Trailing 27-17 early in the third quarter, Maryland was held to a field goal after a 12-play, 38-yard drive. With the Northwestern defense holding its own, Sullivan helped secure the lead, throwing two long passes that helped set up two field goals by Jack Olsen to build a 33-20 lead with 5:03 remaining.

