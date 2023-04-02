Brendan Rodgers fired by relegation-threatened Leicester

By The Associated Press
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers enters the pitch ahead of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Leicester City at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday April 1, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Paston]

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Relegation-threatened Leicester has fired manager Brendan Rodgers in a late-season move to preserve its Premier League status. Rodgers has been in charge for four years. He leaves with the team having dropped to third-to-last place with 10 league matches remaining. Leicester secured back-to-back Europa League qualifications under Rodgers and won its first FA Cup title in 2021 before finishing out of the European spots in eighth place in 2021-22.

