Brendan Rodgers fired by relegation-threatened Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Relegation-threatened Leicester has fired manager Brendan Rodgers in a late-season move to preserve its Premier League status. Rodgers has been in charge for four years. He leaves with the team having dropped to third-to-last place with 10 league matches remaining. Leicester secured back-to-back Europa League qualifications under Rodgers and won its first FA Cup title in 2021 before finishing out of the European spots in eighth place in 2021-22.

