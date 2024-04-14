Brekalo, McGuire score late goals to help Orlando City beat DC United 3-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — David Brekalo scored his first MLS goal in the 82nd minute and Duncan McGuire added a goal in stoppage time to help Orlando City beat D.C. United 3-2. McGuire, on the counter-attack, slipped behind the defense and ran onto a long ball played by Nico Lodeiro and score from the top of the penalty area to give Orlando City (2-3-2) its first lead of the game in the first minute of injury time. Christian Benteke opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he netted his sixth goal (tied for most in MLS) of the season and Gabriel Pirani added a goal for D.C. United. Orlando City’s Dagur Thorhallsson scored his first goal of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.