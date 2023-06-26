Bregman’s RBI in the 11th gives the Astros a win over the Dodgers as Freeman gets 2,000th hit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Bregman drove in the game-winning run in the 11th inning and the Houston Astros beat Los Angeles 6-5 despite squandering a three-run lead on a night the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman collected his 2000th hit. Bregman’s leadoff single to left field scored Mauricio Dubón from second. Ryan Pressly (2-2) got credit for the win, and Houston avoided a three-game sweep. Jeremy Peña and José Abreu hit two-run homers, Hunter Brown threw six strong innings, and the Astros won for just the seconds time in nine road games. Yency Almonte (3-1) took the loss.

