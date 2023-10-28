Breeders’ Cup contender Geaux Rocket Ride injured in workout, jockey Mike Smith is unhurt

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Breeders’ Cup Classic contender Geaux Rocket Ride has been injured during a workout at Santa Anita. The 3-year-old colt appeared to stumble in midstretch Saturday and was pulled up by Mike Smith, the Hall of Fame jockey. He jumped off and held Geaux Rocket Ride’s right front leg until help arrived. The colt walked onto the horse ambulance and was taken to the track’s equine hospital. Breeders’ Cup officials say Geaux Rocket Ride was later transferred to his barn to undergo further evaluation. Smith wasn’t hurt. Geaux Rocket Ride won the Haskell in July, beating Kentucky Derby winner Mage, and finished second in the Pacific Classic in September.

