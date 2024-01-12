Bree Hall scores career-best 21, No. 1 South Carolina pulls away from Missouri 81-57

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Bree Hall scored a career-high 21 points, Te-Hina Paopao added 15 and top-ranked South Carolina pulled away in the second half for an 81-57 victory over short-handed Missouri. The Gamecocks led by just five points in the third quarter before making the fourth quarter a breeze. The Gamecocks have won 65 straight regular-season games since losing at Missouri on Dec. 30, 2021. Hayley Frank and Ashton Judd had 16 points apiece for the Tigers.

