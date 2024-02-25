Bree Hall scores 18, No. 1 South Carolina women has 6 in double figures to rout Kentucky 103-55

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Bree Hall scored 18 points, MiLaysia Fulwiley added 17 points off the bench and top-ranked South Carolina beat Kentucky 103-55 on Sunday to clinch its third consecutive outright Southeastern Conference regular-season championship and eighth in 11 years. With 6-foot-7 star center Kamilla Cardoso sitting out a second consecutive game, the Gamecocks widened a 20-point halftime cushion to 74-43 after three quarters behind 12-of-16 shooting on the way to 64% accuracy overall. Te-Hina Paopao made all three 3-point attempts among four makes overall in the quarter after missing her only shot before halftime. Ajae Petty had 16 points and Sania Tyler 15 for the Wildcats.

