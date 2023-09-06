Breanna Stewart sets the WNBA single-season scoring record, Liberty edge the Wings 94-93

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 40 points to set the WNBA’s single-season scoring record and the New York Liberty held off the Dallas Wings 94-93 for their seventh straight victory. Stewart became the all-time leader with 861 points after her 15th point of the night. She reached 40-plus points for the fourth time this season and she also had 10 rebounds. New York (31-7) moved within a game of first-place Las Vegas (32-6) — with home games against Los Angeles and Washington remaining. The Aces close the season with a home-and-home series against Phoenix. Dallas (20-18) was seeking to clinch the No. 4 seed with a victory.

